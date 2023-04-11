Higher education is expensive and not all university students have families backing them up with tuition and living expenses, but volunteers at the Lion Co-op are working to see that Missouri Southern State students don’t have to go hungry.
Tuesday’s Empty Bowls fundraiser provided soup, dessert and a fired clay bowl made by a Missouri Southern arts student to participants in return for support for the Lion Co-op’s Groceries to Graduate Scholarship program, which provides help to juniors and seniors facing food insecurity.
Organizers said about 115 people paid $20 each to attend the second Empty Bowls event held in the North End Zone Facility at Missouri Southern.
Andrea Cullers, department chair for kinesiology, said a study of 900 college students in nine colleges and universities in Missouri last year showed that 45% of those students had been food insecure at some point in their college career.
That meant students were either hungry or worried about how they’re going to afford groceries at some point.
“It’s a lot more common than we think,” Cullers said. “No student needs to be going hungry, especially if it’s going to be impacting their ability to perform well in the classroom, go to class. and students often eat really poor-quality food, whatever’s cheap or free. We know at any age what you eat impacts how your brain performs, so we at the Lion Co-op really try to make sure we have healthy food available, not just food.”
The Lions Co-op was founded five years ago as a place where students could get free food to supplement their food budget, and it has recently expanded as part of a program called the Center for Nutrition Security.
The pantry is located in Spiva Library on campus and includes fresh produce, eggs, milk, bread and personal hygiene products.
The Center for Nutrition Security also offers Groceries to Graduate Scholarships where students can apply for aid, and if they’re accepted, they receive tokens they can use to shop at the Webb City Farmers Market.
“What we’ve seen at the pantry is a lot more on-campus students but with the Groceries to Graduates Scholarship program, we’re serving primarily off-campus students, so they have different needs,” Cullers said. “We find some of the students who live on campus live there because of a lack of transportation, so food insecurity might not be financial; it might also be because they don’t have transportation to go buy food and we’re not within walking distance of a grocery store, really. That’s another reason for the campus pantry is for those students who don’t have transportation. We can help with their meals.”
Cullers estimated that the Empty Bowls event provided about 30% of the cost of the Groceries to Graduate scholarship program.
“It’s really providing food, but they’re also being introduced to local food, healthy food,” Cullers said. “Maybe they’re going to a farmers market for the first time, and so for us that’s really exciting to see. It helps support the farmers, and there are a lot of positives about it.”
Students volunteering at the Empty Bowls event said they’ve seen the benefits of the food pantry and the scholarship program.
“I know a couple of friends that have had problems with food insecurity,” said Amanda Hensley, a junior industrial engineering major. “A lot of times it’s just (that) food is expensive, and so the Lion Co-op is really helpful for them. Our Lion Co-op is in our library, so it’s very accessible, and for a lot of our students who don’t have access who actually leave campus, a lot of times it’s very helpful for them.”
Megan Bever, a history professor at Missouri Southern, said the problem is nationwide and not just confined to the university.
“Increasingly with the rising cost of tuition, more and more students are taking additional jobs to try and pay for college and cover their living expenses,” Bever said. “It makes it so a lot of students drop out because their choices are buying groceries and supporting their families or school.”
Online For more details about the Lion Co-op and Center for Nutritional Security, go to https://www.mssu.edu/lion-co-op/index.php.
