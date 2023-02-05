Julie Brownfield, a retired Carthage kindergarten teacher and member of the Carthage Family Literacy Council board, hands a book from the council’s donation to the Tiger Prep Academy to student Eban Wheeler on Friday at Columbian Elementary School in Carthage. The Family Literacy Council gave more than 300 books to the three Carthage Tiger Prep classrooms at Columbian and Fairview elementary schools. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER