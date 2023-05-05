Students, educational leaders and business partners of the new MOSO CAPS program have all provided a positive assessment of its first year of operation, they told the Globe in multiple interviews.
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a new program housed at Missouri Southern that collaborates with area school districts and industries to give high school juniors and seniors career-oriented learning experiences.
"It's really about showing students what great career opportunities there are in their own backyards," said Suzanne Hull, program director. "It just provides students the opportunity to have the (professional) experience so when they're in year two, three or four of college, they know before they start that that's what they want to do."
MOSO CAPS launched in August with students from Carl Junction, Webb City and College Heights Christian School. The cost is $2,498 per student, paid by the school district. Additional costs for textbooks or dual-credit tuition may be paid by the student or by corporate sponsorships.
A total of 42 students participated in the first semester, and after midyear graduation, 36 returned for the spring semester, Hull said. Students from Joplin, whose school board rejected the program twice before finally approving it last month, and Diamond will be eligible to participate in the coming year.
Through the program, students select a career pathway in which they're most interested: health sciences; business, communication and technology; or human services, which includes fields such as social work, criminal justice and education.
The first five weeks are spent on general education in professional skills, such as time management, resume writing and interview techniques. Students then complete three-week rotations with four local industry partners that align with their selected career pathway.
Industry partners include the city of Joplin, Ducommun, Midwestern Interactive, Anderson Engineering, the Joplin Police Department, Webb City Heritage Preschool, Fletcher Toyota, the Jasper County prosecuting attorney's office, Madison Pet Clinic, Champion Feed, and Ferguson Real Estate.
During the second semester, students can choose two of their preferred industry partners from the first semester and be placed with them for a longer period of time for a more in-depth experience.
By the end, students will have dozens and dozens of hours of hands-on experience in a professional setting, plus at least four hours of college credits each semester.
"It's providing opportunities for students to get a good feel for a job," Hull said. "A lot of our students will tell you it's changed what they're going to do (after high school graduation) versus what they thought they were going to do."
Student perspective
In surveys conducted by program leadership, most students said MOSO CAPS has helped them build soft skills and professional skills as well as experience jobs that interest them.
Marley Woodford, a senior at College Heights Christian School, said she has learned how to write a resume and has improved her communication skills.
"I've learned how to speak with people and communicate, send emails, and I think that's been super beneficial," she said. "I've also had a lot of health care experience just through this, and I think it pays off a lot because I am going into medicine."
Zakk Gilbert, a junior at Webb City High School, will participate in the program again next year as a senior.
"It's helping shape what my future is going to look like," he said, adding that he has also already been accepted into Missouri Southern once he graduates from high school next spring.
Charles Tyler, a senior at Webb City High School, said his work with local industry partners through MOSO CAPS is an experience that he likely wouldn't have had through regular high school classes.
"It’s building those relationships with actual industry professionals and companies I might not have been able to work with if I’m just going to high school, and doing all that while getting a leg up on my college career," he said.
Shannon Roland, a senior at Carl Junction High School, admits to "freaking out" a little bit over what to do after graduation, but has finally settled on respiratory therapy — in large part due to MOSO CAPS.
"It's been amazing," Roland said of the program. "I didn't expect it to be as good as it has been, but I've learned so much. I finally know what path I'm going to take for my future."
Professional experience
One of the many industry partners working with MOSO CAPS this year was the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Doug Hunt, the chamber's director of entrepreneurship, worked with a student from Carl Junction High School for several months through an internship-style placement.
"Primarily the important thing is for (the student) to be involved in the early conversations I have with individuals who are either starting a brand-new business or thinking about starting a new business," Hunt said. "Through those meetings and dialogues, it gives (the student) an opportunity to see what an individual needs to do in preparation of starting a new business and what they need to do once they start."
The benefit for Hunt, he said, is that he is able to experience an "emerging professional mindset" from a young person and future leader.
"I believe sometimes the younger generation is painted in a certain light that is not always positive, but I can tell you in my personal experience I am excited about what this younger generation is going to bring to our economies and communities," he said. "(MOSO CAPS) is not only an incredible program, but we as a society, when we have an opportunity to invest in our youth, we should embrace that."
Jason Woodmansee, a member of the Webb City Board of Education, said he sees the way MOSO CAPS has helped students in its first year.
"I think it’s a great benefit to students because they can step into what they're interested in going into for their profession, and I think it helps them achieve real-world experience in the programs they want to go into," he said. "I think a lot of kids go to school for a long time, and they're still unsure what they want to do. They can get into this kind of program and know right away, 'Here’s something that really interests me,' and they get involved with professional people in that industry that can help them move forward."
