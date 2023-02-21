A new store opening this week on Range Line Road aims to make teachers' lives a little bit easier by stocking supplies they need for their classrooms.
The business, 4-State Teacher Resources, will offer bulletin board supplies and classroom decorations, learning materials for core subjects such as mathematics and English, educational toys and more, owner April Anderson said.
"We're trying to meet the needs of the teachers to help them have the best classroom for their students," she said.
Anderson has a firsthand understanding of the needs of teachers. She taught preschool for more than 25 years and also operated her own day care center for eight years.
When she was ready to retire after those endeavors, she said, she prayed about what her next step would be. The answer she received: a teacher supply store.
"It came to me in the middle of the night because that's like my favorite place to go," she said of such a store.
Anderson's store is geared toward teachers, principals and other school administrators, as well as parents who home-school their children or want to help supplement their child's learning at home, she said.
In addition to stocking educational supplies, the store also will feature a small section that customers could rent for meetings or group activities, Anderson said. Online ordering also is planned at some point in the future, she said.
Anderson said she also will encourage teachers to submit "wish lists" to her so she can tailor her stock over time based on current needs.
"When you've been a teacher, especially preschool, you know the trenches they've been in and the work that they do," Anderson said.
She added that she wants area teachers to know that "there's help out here, and they are loved. They have the hardest job in the world."
Heather Surbrugg, a 25-year educator with the Joplin School District who is in her 14th year as principal of Eastmorland Elementary School, said she thinks the store is a "fantastic idea" and is excited to support a locally owned business.
"It's been a long time since we've had a good quality teacher supply store," she said. "I think this will be very beneficial for educators."
Surbrugg said that when shopping online for supplies, it sometimes can be difficult for teachers to get exactly what they want. Perhaps the color doesn't show up well on the computer screen, she said, or it's hard to visualize the size of an item in relation to the rest of the classroom.
"Being able to just see the products that are available in a brick-and-mortar store will be beneficial," she said. "Being able to browse and shop for special things in person, I think it means a little bit more to the educator."
