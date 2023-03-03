More than 50 students from Franklin Technology Center recently competed in district SkillsUSA competitions, taking part in leadership, skilled and written events. Several students have advanced to the state competition.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry leaders working together to ensure the creation of a skilled workforce. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
Students who advanced to the state contest will attend the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skilled Conference on March 30 and April 1 in Linn.
FTC students placing at district competition in the leadership and skilled categories include:
• In culinary arts: Anastasia Stwyer, third place; Hayden Howard, second place.
• In welding and fabrication: Jacob Glenn, third place; Brandon Jackson, third place; Tucker Liberatore, third place.
• In maintenance and light repair: Braxton Cunningham, third place; Braeden Lynch, second place.
• In auto refinishing: Syrus Miller, third place; Erika Washom, first place.
• In collision repair: Jordan Woerner, third place; Aiden Mikeska, first place.
• In CNC tech: Braxton Cunningham, first place.
• In job demo: Kian Zustiak, first place.
• In action skills: Ali Lord, first place.
• In customer service: Jessie Givens, second place.
• In extemp: Allysun Higdon, third place.
• In quiz bowl: Anastasia Stwyer, third place; Camilla Conway, third place; Jaden Vandermate, third place; Tripp Baker, third place; Evelyn Seavy, third place.
FTC students placing at district competition in the technical information and written categories include:
• In automotive service: Braxton Cunningham, second place; Jaxon Blackford, second place; Ethan Brigham, third place.
• In commercial baking: Camilla Conway, first place; Harley Enderle, second place.
• In computer networking: Weston Johnson, third place.
• In culinary arts: Anastasia Stwyer, first place; Aiden Luckey, second place; Hannah Glaskey, third place.
• In early childhood education: Connor Wald, third place.
• In HVAC: Theodore Knutson, first place; Benjamin Pagan, second place; Ansel Sneddon, third place.
• In intro to drafting: Caden Purcell, second place.
• In power equipment: Joseph Murphy, first place; Aaliyah Perez, second place; Landon Cole, third place.
• In related technical math: Daniel Fajardo, first place; Brayden Anderson, first place; Michael McCallister, second place; Jayce Hollon, third place.
• In restaurant service: Mackinley Watkins, first place; Kaiden Drake, second place; Jaden Vandermate, third place.
• In technical spelling: Joseph McNeill, second place; Olivia Shipley, third place.
• In television video production: Gavin Hollingshead, first place; Alexandra Carson, second place; Andrew Myers, third place.
• In welding: Landon Wald, second place; Hope Oakley, third place.
