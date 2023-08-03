Doctor training

A medical residency is the training new doctors go through after graduating from medical school in a specialty of their choice.

A residency program gives both hands-on experience and technical training to resident doctors in order to prepare them to become fully licensed physicians.

KCU’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic in Neosho opened two years ago, and residents spend three years in the program. The residency clinic is scheduling new patients, infants through seniors. Appointments can be made by calling 417-347-3458.