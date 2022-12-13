Gary Nodler, a Joplin resident and former state senator, has been selected to serve as chairman of the state Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
The selection was made during the board's Dec. 7 meeting and announced Tuesday by state education officials. The position of chairman, along with vice chair and secretary, is selected by board members annually and is for a one-year term.
Nodler was appointed to the board, which oversees the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, in 2018 by Gov. Mike Parson. He previously served as vice chair in 2021 and 2022.
“I am honored to serve on this board,” Nodler said in a statement. “The future of higher education and the commitment to develop our workforce and increase both the quality of workers and the opportunities that exist for them in Missouri is one of the most important functions of state government. I am also very proud of the staff at the department. They focus on the future and making our department a better place to work as well as improving efforts to serve the people of the state of Missouri."
Nodler served in the Missouri Senate from 2003 to 2011. During that time, he was a member of then-Gov. Bob Holden’s Commission on the Future of Higher Education, assistant majority floor leader and chairman of the appropriations and education committees. He later served on the Joplin Board of Education.
In 1989, he was appointed by then-President George H.W. Bush to serve as regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 1991, he was appointed by the president to represent the SBA on the Rural Policy Working Group of the Economic Policy Council at the White House. He also is a veteran of the U.S. Army and Missouri National Guard.
Nodler attended Crowder College and holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Missouri Southern State University.
In addition to the selection of officers, Crowder College President Katricia Pierson was named one of six new members of the Commissioner's Advisory Group, a panel that meets quarterly and includes representatives from community colleges, the Council on Public Higher Education and the University of Missouri System. Each member serves a two-year term.
