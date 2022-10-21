A $10,000 grant from Pilot Travel Centers will help the Joplin School District develop its new esports teams and upgrade technology for students in media classes, district officials announced Friday.
The esports teams will allow local students to compete in this growing athletic field for the first time, said Eric Pitcher, director of technology. Esports is competitive, organized video gaming, and the industry is experiencing fast growth; more than $20 million in annual esports scholarships is estimated to be available for high school and college students, the district said.
A number of area schools and colleges have launched esports teams for their students over the past few years.
“Esports has the potential to reach a different student population that would not otherwise be interested in afterschool activities,” Pitcher said in a statement. “Studies have shown students who participate in afterschool programs improve attendance and grades.”
The grant also will go toward the replacement of a networked attached storage system at Joplin High School with “a newer system with more volume, drive bay space and upgraded hardware to increase storage capacity for the foreseeable future," Pitcher said.
Nearly 220 students from JHS and Franklin Technology Center, including those in classes for TV and audio production, yearbook, newspaper and graphic design, use the system each year, the district said. The system also is used to archive athletic film for multiple sports programs.
“We are excited about Pilot Travel Centers' interest and efforts to pursue a partnership with Joplin Schools,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “The parameters for the grant and the focus they afforded us to address these needs for our students was outstanding.”
