The Sarcoxie Lions Club and the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation presented grants of $250 and $500, respectively, to the Sarcoxie School District to help pay for a new vision-screening device for children. Pictured (from left) are Ed Hamm, with the Sarcoxie Lions Club; Melinda Feather, Sarcoxie Parents As Teachers coordinator; April Jones, school nurse; and Mary Ann Gregory and Sherry Meyer, with the Lawrence County Retired School Personnel group, an affiliate of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER