History

Carl Lewton Stadium has long been caught in a funding Catch-22 — it’s owned by the city of Carthage so the Carthage School District doesn’t want to spend an enormous amount to fix it, but the Carthage High School baseball team has been the only user, so the city hasn’t wanted to spend an enormous amount of money on it.

Originally known as the Rock Stadium because of the fieldstone used in its construction, the stadium was built as an outdoor amphitheater as a Works Progress Administration project during the Depression in 1937 and 1938.

According to the city’s website, the structure was converted to a baseball park in 1942 and hosted professional baseball teams from the Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, or KOM league for seven seasons after World War II.

Baseball greats Mickey Mantle and Stan Musial played there in their youth.

Source: https://carthagemo.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Municipal-Park-1