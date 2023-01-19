Sara Jackson has been named interim assistant principal at Irving Elementary School in Joplin, the school district announced Thursday.
Jackson is a Joplin educator with 11 years of experience in elementary education, special education and educational administration. Her most recent position in the district was as a special education teacher at Royal Heights Elementary School.
“We are excited to have Sara assume the role of interim assistant principal at Irving Elementary,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “Her years of teaching experience and her ability to problem-solve in groups will help her be successful. She’s always willing to jump in to do what it takes for the benefit of students.”
In her new role, Jackson succeeds Bre Faircloth, who recently joined Royal Heights Elementary as head principal.
“I’m excited to join the staff at Irving to support students and teachers during this transitional time,” Jackson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to building strong relationships and making a difference for students.”
Jackson holds degrees from Crowder College, Missouri Southern State University and Missouri State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.