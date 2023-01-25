Kaci Dorton, an assistant principal at Joplin High School, has been named the new director of Franklin Technology Center, the Joplin School District announced Wednesday.
Dorton has been with the district since 2006, serving in both the classroom and administrative roles. While working as a teacher in technology and engineering education, she received grants to implement the robotics program and the Project Lead the Way program at Joplin High School and Franklin Tech. She also previously was the vocational special services coordinator at Franklin Tech.
She has spent the past five years as the high school's assistant principal, working with the freshman, junior and senior classes.
“Kaci Dorton has provided Joplin Schools with quality work and dedication for many years in different capacities,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “Her background and qualifications as an industrial technology instructor, program developer, career tech educator, and her most recent experiences in building leadership will serve her well to guide Franklin Technology Center’s secondary program into the future.”
Dorton holds a bachelor's degree of science, technology and engineering education and a master's degree in educational leadership from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University. She is currently completing doctoral studies in educational leadership at William Woods University.
“I am excited and honored to serve the students and staff at Franklin Technology Center,” Dorton said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our local community, industrial partners and school districts to continue creating opportunities through our programs at FTC.”
Dorton will succeed Steve Reed, who will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
