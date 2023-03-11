JoJoe’s, the coffee shop inside Joplin High School, has been awarded gold-level certification as a school-based enterprise by DECA.
DECA is a nationwide organization for high schools and colleges that promotes careers and education in areas such as marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Certification for school-based enterprises is awarded at the bronze, silver and gold levels based on how well the project meets national curriculum standards and model business standards, the organization says on its website.
To receive the award, JHS students submitted an application detailing all procedures, training, financial statements and marketing efforts of JoJoe’s, which has operated at the high school for nine years. More than 460 schools received the award this year; the Joplin project was one of 11 awarded in Missouri.
Students contributing to the application were Taylor Colson, Andalynn Gaston and Colton Green, with assistance from DECA advisers Lindsay DeWelt and Al Linden.
Colson, who serves as president of the JHS DECA chapter, said she and other students work hard to keep JoJoe’s running smoothly.
“It feels amazing to have that recognized at the national level,” she said in a statement. “Being in DECA and working in the coffee shop has enhanced my customer service skills with students, faculty and staff. It has also increased my business acumen by helping me understand the ins and outs of business operations.”
JoJoe’s provides hands-on experiences to students in the high school’s business and marketing departments, DeWelt said.
“They take ownership of the shop by creating drink specials that will be popular at JHS, designing a menu to maximize sales and ensuring we obtain the ROI (return on investment) needed to pay for DECA and FBLA competitions,” she said in a statement. “I am excited the students are receiving recognition for their understanding of business operations concepts and strategies.”
