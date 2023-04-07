The Joplin High School Constitution Team came out on top again when it placed first earlier this week at the Show-Me the Constitution contest sponsored by the Missouri Bar.
The Joplin team edged out teams from six other schools to take top honors at the contest, which took place Monday in Columbia. Students on this year’s Constitution Team are Elizabeth Benfield, Jeana Compton, Grayden Cravens, Wyatt Hensley, Elijah Neville and Ami Riechman-Bennett. Will Keczkemethy is the coach.
The contest is a mock trial competition in which student teams research and present constitutional topics to a panel of judges, including lawyers, current and retired judges, and educators. This year's topics focused on Miranda rights, religious expression in public schools and judicial review.
The Joplin High School team has been the state champion six times since 2010, Keczkemethy said. The previous coach, Barbara Arnold, also took several teams to first-place wins during her tenure.
Keczkemethy praised his students for the hard work they put into the research and preparation for the state contest.
"It takes a lot of dedication, and ... I don't lecture them," he said. "This is very much a student-centered course, a student-led course. It's a research-based course, and it's full of open-ended questions that sometimes there may not be an exact answer to, so there's a lot of thought process that goes into it. That's why this can be very tricky; it's not a matter of rote memory."
Keczkemethy said the team also was given guidance and practice from other educators and community members, including Shawn DeGraff, Andrew Seavy, Scott Vorhees and Barry Sanborn.
Benfield, a JHS senior, said the competition was "nerve-wracking," especially because one of the team's judges was a Missouri Supreme Court judge.
"But we've practiced a lot and we've studied so much and we can list hundreds of different Supreme Court cases and laws, and U.S. codes — anything you want to know, we can list it for you," she said. "We were well prepared."
She said after her graduation from Joplin, she plans to attend college and pursue degrees in criminology and political science.
"This experience will definitely help me with that," she said. "I want to go on to law school, so having this background and being able to talk about this stuff and debate this stuff, it will definitely help me with my future goals."
Compton, also a senior, said the win was truly a team effort. She and her five teammates were practicing their speeches up until the morning of the state competition, making sure everyone was prepared.
"The fact that it was done by everybody in the group — we were all there to help each other out, making sure we all understood what was going on — I think stood out the most to me," she said.
She said the first-place award is "awesome," but it's really the experience and the gained knowledge that will benefit her most.
"This gives you a better understanding of your rights as an American, the importance of how our power systems work, why things exist in the way that they do," she said. "I think that's knowledge that a lot of people lack today, and really throughout history, so having the opportunity to partake in something like this and also share our knowledge and work together, I think, is extremely valuable."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.