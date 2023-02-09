After 26 years in education with Joplin Schools, and four years as principal of Joplin High School, Steve Gilbreth has announced his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“It has been an honor to serve Joplin Schools for the past 26 years,” Gilbreth said in a statement. “I believe educators have the greatest opportunity to impact the lives of students. I have always done my best to be a positive role model for the students I serve every day. I have enjoyed working with teachers and helping them reach their full potential. I am honored to have been a part of Joplin Schools and know we do our very best to positively impact the lives of our students.”
Before coming to JHS as principal, Gilbreth served as principal of Memorial Middle School and South Middle School. He also previously was the assistant superintendent of learning services for the district.
Gilbreth began his career in education as a teacher at North Middle School in 1997, where he taught for five years before serving as the assistant principal at North for three years.
Earlier this school year, Gilbreth was named Distinguished Alumnus from Missouri Southern State University. He also was a Golden Apple Award winner in 1999; Walmart Teacher of the Year winner in 1999; Joplin Teacher of the Year nominee in 1999; honorable mention recipient in the Pittsburg (Kansas) State University Graduate Student Research Colloquium in 2002; Gold Star Award winner from the state of Missouri for Memorial Middle School in 2006; Teacher/Principal of the Month in November 2006 from MyTeacherRocks.com; recipient of the Wayne B. McClelland Citizen Achievement award in May 2007; and recipient of the Chamber of Commerce Everyday Hero award in April 2007.
“Dr. Gilbreth has served our school system extremely well in many different capacities over a long career, and has been able to make a lasting impact on our students and staff during his time here,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “Steve has proved time and time again throughout his outstanding career that he is always up for a challenge. His leadership, instructional focus, and ability to forge positive and productive relationships are all paramount to his successes in our district."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.