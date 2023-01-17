Joplin High School junior Alexandra Carson has earned the Congressional Award Gold Medal from the U.S. Congress, the highest level of congressional recognition available to America’s civilian youth.
The award is given annually to student leaders who have intentionally devoted their time to goal-setting and community engagement. Only about 600 students nationwide earn the Gold Award each year. Students are eligible at age 13.5, and the program takes a minimum of two years to complete.
To be eligible for the award, participants are expected to log a minimum of 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and a five-day, four-night expedition or exploration.
Carson started working toward achieving the award near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to remain active and connected, the school district said.
“Through completing the award, I have found a love for service, and I know the knowledge I have gained through volunteership and self-growth has not only aided me now, but will encourage better citizenship after graduation,” Carson said in a statement. “I would recommend the Congressional Award program to all students, because even without the promise of a reward, bettering oneself and the community is the only way that we can create a better America.”
Carson will be recognized at the annual Gold Medal ceremony planned for the summer of 2023. She will also be invited to join the Congressional Award Gold Medal alumni network to connect with other awardees and opportunities.
“Alexandra is an incredible young lady and is very dedicated to her community and school,” said JHS Principal Stephen Gilbreth said in a statement. “She volunteers so much time to our community, going above and beyond in all she does."
Carson is a member of the JHS Philanthropic Society, the National Honor Society, the International Thespian Society and the Girls’ Club; she also plays on the JHS tennis team.
She is the second JHS student to earn the award after graduate Grace Carter in 2020, the school district said.
