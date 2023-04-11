Joplin High School students in the Jobs for America’s Graduates program have earned a spot at the national competition after winning first place in the business plan category at the Missouri State Career Development Conference last week in Jefferson City.
The team consists of students Serenity Ramsey, Hayden Wilson, Chris Judd and Kenzie Ogle. They will present their award-winning business plan at the national competition to be held April 17-23 in Orlando, Florida. The plan outlines the team’s work this year on its blanket business, which has so far earned more than $900 in revenue.
“We are so proud of the students and their hard work,” teacher and sponsor Janet Parker-Spain said in a statement. “We started this business with just an idea and learned how to build a business plan, marketing and how to look at our finances to determine the changes that need to be made along the way. We’re very grateful for some community members who have really helped us reach our goals.”
JAG is a nonprofit youth development program dedicated to helping at-risk young people graduate from high school and make successful transitions to postsecondary education or meaningful employment. Joplin High School’s JAG program focuses on life skills such as financial literacy, time management, conflict management, career choice matching and 37 additional employability skills.
“I believe our JAG students have learned that being successful is no accident, and it takes hard work, perseverance, making mistakes and sacrifices,” said Shelly Tarter, director of Joplin’s Roi S. Wood Virtual and Alternative School. “We know these students will represent Joplin well at nationals.”
Other local winners at the state conference last week were:
• Jordan Le Mastus, of Monett, first place in employability skills.
• Aurora, third place in creative decision making.
• Purdy, third place in outstanding chapter.
• Monett, third place in project-based learning showcase.
The JAG program, founded nationally in 1979, has grown in Missouri from six programs in six schools serving 225 students in 2014-15 to 87 programs in 60 schools serving 3,250 students in 2020-21, according to the state.
