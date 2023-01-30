The Joplin Board of Education has added an advisory position that will be filled on a yearly basis by a student at the high school.
A new policy unanimously approved by board members last week establishes the position of student adviser to act as a liaison between Joplin High School and the school board. The student will attend monthly open board meetings to report on student opinions, issues and solutions, and also will regularly attend board work sessions and officers' meetings.
"It's intended to foster a relationship between the high school and the school board," said Jordan Dickey, executive director of student services, of the policy. "We look forward to hearing their valuable input into the direction and improvement of Joplin Schools."
One student from the JHS student council will be eligible to serve in the position from January of their junior year through December of their senior year.
Junior Abigail Eckert will be the first student adviser; she was welcomed to the board last week upon approval of the policy.
The policy came from an idea offered by board member Brent Jordan, and it was developed with input from the student council itself, he said.
"Teachers routinely reach out to board members if they perceive a problem," Jordan said in an email to the Globe. "Community members do the same. The one group whose voice is heard the least is the student body. Most of our board members have kids in high school, so individually, we have a direct line to some of that information, but to such a limited degree. Now with a dedicated student liaison, their voice can be heard with a direct connection to the board and a real opportunity to affect policy."
Board President Jeff Koch estimated that fewer than 10% of Missouri school districts have a student representative on their board, and he said he is proud of the Joplin School District for introducing that position locally.
He said at last week's meeting that it will be "good to have a student perspective to rely on" when board members are considering topics that will have a student impact.
JHS student council sponsor Kristen Bagby said the group is excited to have a new student leadership position available to them.
“We think it will be a great way for the board to hear about the high school from the perspective of a high school student,” she said in a statement. “I know Abigail will do a tremendous job in this position, and the student body will be able to count on her to represent them properly.”
Superintendent Kerry Sachetta, during the board meeting, also cited leadership as an important factor in having a student on the board in an advisory role.
"Leadership is what we're trying to teach at the high school," he said. "I'm really excited about what Abigail can bring to the Board of Education meetings and our discussions."
Eckert is a member of the volleyball, track and field, and powerlifting teams. She also is the student body vice president, serving as the vice president of student council. In addition, she participates in FBLA, DECA, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Peer Buddies, the Philanthropic Society and the Prom Committee.
“I’m very excited about the student adviser position because of the opportunities it opens up,” Eckert said in a statement. “I will be able to get more involved with my school and voice student ideas. I look forward to communicating with the board, reporting back to my school, and hopefully making a difference.”
