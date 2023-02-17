Joplin Area Catholic Schools has named Emily Yoakam as its new director of schools, to be effective July 1.
Yoakam currently is principal of St. Peter’s Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School, a role that she stepped into in July 2019. As principal, she navigated learning for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, has recruited and retained high-level educators, and elevated the academic standards for both schools, administrators said.
“With her experience in the building level, she has an awareness of needs within our system as well as ideas to continue to promote Catholic education in Southwest Missouri,” the Rev. Joe Weidenbenner, pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, said in a statement.
Said the Rev. Brian J. Straus, parish administrator at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church: “Her experience in education, including being educated in Catholic schools, her faith and her enthusiasm for the future, are strong attributes to her hiring.”
Yoakam holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in reading from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Baker University.
“I am honored to serve the Joplin Area Catholic Schools as its new director of schools,” she said in a statement. “I’m excited for the opportunity to support our principals as we work together with our families, parishes, the diocese and our greater Joplin community to further the mission entrusted to us by the Sisters of Mercy — building the legacy of Catholic education, one Warrior at a time.”
In her new role, Yoakam will succeed Julie Brandt, who had held the position since 2020.
The Joplin Area Catholic Schools system includes St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School, St. Peter’s Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School. It was founded in 1885 by the Sisters of Mercy of St. Catherine McAuley to serve the greater Joplin community.
