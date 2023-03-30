The Joplin High School Constitution Team is preparing for its next trip to the state contest.
The team will compete Monday in Columbia at the Missouri Bar’s Show-Me the Constitution event, an annual mock constitutional hearing competition.
Students will analyze constitutional issues and present their ideas on the year’s topics to a panel of judges, lawyers and government officials. The 2023 presentation topics are prayer at the 50-yard line, the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court and the continuing validity of Miranda rights.
Teams get the competition topics every year in advance and have a few weeks to research them and prepare speeches taking a side on those questions. After they present their speeches, judges will often ask follow-up questions to determine how well the students understand the topics.
The first-, second- and third-place schools will be awarded $1,000, $750 and $500, respectively, for civic education materials.
Students on this year’s Constitution Team are Elizabeth Benfield, Jeana Compton, Grayden Cravens, Wyatt Hensley, Elijah Neville and Ami Riechman-Bennett. Will Keczkemethy is the coach.
Keczkemethy previously told the Globe that the Constitution Team tied for second place with Nixa at the regional competition last year. Both teams lost to Springfield Central by a score of 1,398 to 1,389, one of the closest results in competition history.
He said the team, which is open to only seniors, last won the state championship in 2019.
The Show-Me the Constitution competition was previously known as the We the People competition.
