Joplin High School junior Aidan Koch, 16, earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT that he took in October.
It was the culmination of a lot of hard work, support from his family and teachers, and personal belief in his own talent, he said.
Koch initially took the ACT in both the seventh and eighth grades through a national talent search program. He took the test for the first time during his high school career as a freshman and earned a 31. That was only the beginning.
"I was like, 'OK, I'm doing good,' and that's when I really started to do actual studying — and I have done a lot of prep for this," he said.
Koch built binders and spreadsheets full of practice tests and notes. He asked his parents to print practice tests for him and help him organize the finished tests and notes. He logged at least 35 hours of just raw test-taking.
The next year, he tackled the ACT again — twice — and earned a 35 each time. He knew the perfect 36 was within reach, he said.
"I was right there" at the finish line, he said. "I was like, 'I can do it, I know I can.'"
When he took the test for the sixth time overall last month, he initially didn't think he had done as well as he had previously. But then the score came in: technically a 35.5, rounded up to a 36. That composite score is based on the individual score, also on a scale up to 36, of the test-taker in each of the ACT's four subsections of English, math, reading and science.
"I think I have a lot of natural motivation," said Koch, a self-described perfectionist. "I just want to do the best I can and put 100% effort into everything I do. I liked sitting down and taking a practice test. I liked testing myself and seeing where I'm at. ... (The score) shows everyone that there's both a lot of talent but also a lot of hard work and dedication (involved)."
So is Koch done taking the ACT? He hesitates before answering: Maybe. He's pleased with what he's achieved, but he could take the test a seventh time to try to get a perfect 36 in each of the four subsections. Again, that's just a maybe, he stressed.
"I would love to get a 36 in all sections, but ... I don't think that level of achievement matters that much," he said. "I think I'm pretty content with what I have."
Outside of academics, Koch is active in extracurricular activities. He is involved in cross country, track and field, show choir, student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Math League, National Honor Society, the Tri-M music honor society, the Modern Language Club, DECA, FBLA and the Interact Club.
After graduation in 2024, Koch plans to attend a four-year undergraduate university to major in business management before pursuing an MBA with a possible marketing emphasis.
He is the son of Jeff and Shonna Koch, of Joplin.
