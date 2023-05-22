Student members of the Joplin High School Philanthropic Society last week presented a check for $15,000 to Rapha International in support of the nonprofit's efforts to provide aftercare for survivors of human trafficking, exploitation and abuse.
Students worked during the 2022-23 school year on several fundraising projects to reach their goal, including Powder Puff and Powder Buff games and two trivia nights.
The group was formed in conjunction with the Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Society and is sponsored by principal Steve Gilbreth.
“I’m so proud of what these kids have accomplished this year,” Gilbreth said in a statement. “It takes a level of commitment and dedication to oversee so many fundraising opportunities, to plan and execute them, and to do it all for the benefit of others in the community. These students have gone above and beyond, and they really understand the importance of giving back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.