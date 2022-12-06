The third annual Day Out of School basketball game, hosted and organized by student members of DECA and the JHS sports marketing classes, is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana.
The event will include a Lady Eagles basketball game versus Blue Valley North during the Freeman Lady Eagles Classic. It will also feature student-led activities and entertainment in Kaminsky Gymnasium. Members of the Eagle Pride band, color guard, choir, varsity cheer and varsity dance teams will perform.
The Day Out of School game is offered in part as a reward to students who have exhibited positive behaviors during the first semester. It was launched in 2019 by coach Al Linden’s sports and entertainment marketing class. More than 2,000 students will be allowed to take time out of their school day to attend.
Lindsay DeWelt, DECA sponsor and sports marketing instructor, said the event allows students to gain real-world experience for event planning. Students have planned timeout games, halftime performances and interview opportunities, and have worked to arrange sponsorships for the event.
Event sponsors include Snodgrass Collision Center, Walmart, and Andy’s Frozen Custard.
