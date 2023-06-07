How to help

People interested in adopting, fostering or helping can call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or go to https://www.joplinhumane.org.

The Joplin Humane Society and Pinnacle Hemp Products are teaming up this Saturday to hold a free adoption event at the Joplin shelter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free adoptions are limited to the first 30 pets adopted.