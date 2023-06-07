She was known as Rue at the Joplin Humane Society shelter, but now she's known as Koa.
This 2-year-old female shepherd mix was one of the lucky ones Wednesday as she left the Joplin Humane Society's shelter for her “furever” home with Kasey Jahr and Carly Short, from Webb City.
Jahr and Short said they saw the pleas on the Humane Society’s social media pages saying "We are at max capacity," asking for adopters or foster families that could take animals out of the overcrowded shelter.
“We’ve been looking for a while for a dog,” Jahr said. “We’ve had discussions about it, and I’m about to switch my work schedule to nights.”
“And I wanted someone to be home with me at night,” Short said. “We heard about the situation at the Humane Society. We adopted one, and maybe other people can come and adopt pets too.”
Tianna Fisher, shelter services manager at the Joplin Humane Society, located at 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin, said it seems like the shelter takes in more animals, especially litters of puppies and kittens, in May and June, and this year was no exception.
“This year seems extremely bad,” Fisher said. “We have been able to get some animals out into some forever homes and transfers, and we were able to get our numbers down to 653 as of (Tuesday) afternoon. That was down from 672, so it’s not a big difference, but we’re starting to get those numbers down and heading in the right direction.
“With the influx of animals, it causes a lot of extra stress not only on the animals themselves but the staff and the volunteers, so everybody is just doing what they can to make sure everyone is getting the best care they can.”
Fisher said the shelter needs just about everything, such as people to adopt dogs and cats; foster homes that can help relieve the kennel stress that develops in animals that have been cooped up in a shelter for too long; and donations of money, dog food, cat food, kitty litter, cleaning supplies and other items.
“It is a huge number of animals; 653 dogs and cats that require everything from walks to bathing and food every day,” Fisher said. “It’s a lot. We really depend on the community for fostering, especially the babies, to get them out of the shelter. We really need the community to adopt. We also count on them for a lot of donations because everything we do here is donation-based.”
The organization also needs volunteers who can come to the shelter and take some of the animals out of their kennels for a few minutes each day.
Gwenna Street, Masyn Briggs and Grace Tatum were coming off a 30-minute shift walking some of the larger dogs when they talked about volunteering at the shelter.
“It’s not hard, especially with doing it with friends," Tatum said. "It’s really fun. The dogs are really sweet, and you know you’re helping them. They’re definitely really nice animals. I love getting to walk them.”
Briggs said sometimes it’s hard to resist the urge to take a dog home.
“But at the same time, it’s also nice just coming and knowing you can let a dog outside for a couple of minutes so they don’t have to be inside their little kennels all day,” she said. “We let them stretch their legs a little bit outside. Most of them are really happy once they get outside.”
Short said she knew the Humane Society was in a tough situation, so that helped her and Jahr decide to adopt now instead of waiting.
“They really care about the pets here,” Short said. “The ones they’ve got, they’re doing their best. One of their techs, Koa just loves her, and you could see how excited she was every time she saw her when we were doing the meet and greet (Tuesday).”
Fisher said in addition to puppies and kittens, the Humane Society has many medium and large dogs that need homes.
One dog, named Bella, has been in the shelter since November 2022.
The Joplin Humane Society is not the only one in a tough situation.
Judy Parton, with the Carthage Humane Society, at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane south of Carthage, said her shelter is in much the same boat.
“We are over our limit. Things are tough everywhere, not just with the rescues and the shelters, but this is a problem all the way across the United States,” Parton said. “Right now, we’re not taking surrenders from the general public.”
Fisher said dogs and cats that get adopted are spayed, neutered and up to date on vaccines, and they have been microchipped so they're easier to identify if they get away from home.
