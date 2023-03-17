The Joplin chapter of the National Education Association has endorsed Veronica Gatz Scheurich, Michelle Steverson and Derek Gander for three seats that will be open on the Joplin Board of Education in the April 4 election.
Scheurich, 44, works in finance and investments. Steverson, 46, is the Safe Kids coordinator at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri. Gander, 50, an incumbent seeking his third term, owns Premier Home Inspections.
Other candidates are Marda Schroeder, Matthew Robertson, incumbent Jeff Koch and Michael D. Landis.
The endorsements were announced this week after Joplin NEA hosted a forum with the candidates last weekend specifically for teachers in the district.
