Joplin students will go to school for 170 days next year, with classes beginning on Aug. 21 and ending on May 24, 2024, under an academic calendar approved Tuesday by the Board of Education.
The 2023-24 calendar was recommended by a district committee out of five proposals, said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services.
Committee members' priorities in selecting a calendar were semesters of equal length and a two-week winter break, she said. Taking those two priorities into consideration for next year's calendar means that students won't return from winter break until Jan. 9, she said.
The calendar includes nine professional development days for teachers.
The calendar also notes that the first five days that are canceled due to inclement weather will be AMI, or alternative methods of instruction, days during which students will be expected to participate and complete work from home. Excess canceled days may be forgiven for students but will remain contracted days for certified staff, the calendar says.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved:
• The $105,357 purchase of new uniforms for the Joplin High School band from the Fred J. Miller Co. The cost includes 200 band uniforms, a number that allows for growth in the band as well as easier mixing and matching of sizes as needed, officials said. The district last bought new band uniforms after the 2011 tornado.
• The $68,519 purchase of a supplemental phonics program, 95 Percent Group Core Phonics, to serve about 1,000 pupils in the first and second grades across the district.
• A resolution allowing the district to appropriate funds to redeem $3.4 million in outstanding bonds maturing on March 31, 2031. Based on the interest being paid on bonds held, the district expects to save approximately $1.05 million through prepayment of those bonds, officials said.
