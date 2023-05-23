If all goes as planned, Columbia Elementary School in Joplin will be gone by the end of August.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday approved bids totaling $280,812 for asbestos removal at Columbia followed by its demolition. The cost for both projects is included in the district’s 2022-23 capital outlay budget, according to board documents.
"That is a big task, a lot of moving parts to it," said Matt Harding, assistant superintendent of operations. "Once this process gets moving, it's going to move pretty fast."
Asbestos removal likely would begin next month and take approximately two weeks, said Dave Pettit, the district's facilities director. Another six weeks would be given to demolition, making Aug. 31 the target completion date.
"We should be able to meet or beat that," he said.
District officials had previously thought Columbia's safe room, which was built on the property after the 2011 tornado, could have some appeal to third parties that could take it apart and remove it prior to demolition.
But Pettit said no bids were received for salvaging the safe room, meaning that it will be demolished alongside the school building.
Students attending both Columbia and West Central, two elementary schools that are nearly 100 years old, now attend Dover Hill Elementary School, which opened in January.
The school district is required by its memorandum of understanding with the city of Joplin, which donated the land on which Dover Hill Elementary was built, to raze Columbia within 12 months of occupancy of the new school.
The district eventually will need to do something with the now-vacant West Central school as well. Per its memorandum of understanding with the city, it must demolish West Central at its own cost within 36 months of occupancy of Dover Hill unless it has another use for the old building or can sell or transfer the property to another user.
Dover Hill was built with a $25 million bond issue approved by voters in June 2020. Officials said the new school was needed to replace the two older buildings, which were overcrowded and inadequate for modern learning.
The Columbia school in particular had additional problems with the ground stability at the location, which has caused walls to crack and the structure to shift in recent years. The building and the trailer units that had been used as classrooms there were all designated as surplus property by the board in January.
