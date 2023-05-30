An updated salary schedule with a particular emphasis on stipends for teachers who oversee extracurricular activities has been approved by the Joplin Board of Education.
The salary schedule was part of this year's bargaining agreement that was negotiated between the Joplin School District and the Joplin National Education Association, which represents teachers, counselors and librarians.
Projecting a total of more than $1.5 million to be applied to salary and retirement adjustments, it includes:
• An increase totaling $561,209 to boost the salaries of staff in clerical, administrative support, student services, adult education and Parents as Teachers roles.
• An increase totaling $106,169 to boost the salaries of staff not otherwise placed on a salary schedule.
• An increase totaling $474,617 for all stipends given for extracurricular activities, including athletic and nonathletic summer camps.
• An increase totaling $362,952 for administrative salaries.
Employee stipends were researched by several teachers who served on an internal committee that was established by a previous JNEA bargaining agreement, said Monica Reynolds, choir director at Joplin High School and a member of that committee. The teachers looked at extra-duty pay and stipends in Joplin compared with surrounding districts and districts in the Central Ozark Conference, she said.
The committee found Joplin's stipends to be generally lower than most, Reynolds said. She added that she just finished her 11th year at Joplin High School, and her stipend in that time has never received a raise beyond cost-of-living adjustments.
The new salary schedule includes the committee's recommendations for bringing those stipends to a more competitive level, she said.
It also is structured to move toward stipends as a percentage of base pay, rather than a fixed amount. That means that as teachers move through regular salary increases on the salary schedule, their stipends automatically would be adjusted, said Justin Crawford, director of educational support and human resources.
Leaders with JNEA began bargaining with the school district in 2016, said Crystal Stokes, president of JNEA and a middle school teacher. Working conditions are negotiated every other year, so only salaries were negotiated this year, she said.
"(The bargaining agreement) is a living document, and it should be changed every other year because the needs of Joplin Schools employees change," she said. "We want what's best for both our students and our employees."
Stokes said that when JNEA began the bargaining process seven years ago, Joplin teachers were among the lowest paid when compared with teachers in districts of comparable size and staff numbers, she said. Now, Joplin's salaries are much more competitive with salaries offered by those districts, she said.
Negotiations are still continuing with Joplin Education Support Professionals, the bargaining unit that covers all full-time and regular part-time custodians, building engineers, bus drivers, bus aides and maintenance employees, excluding supervisors, guards and all other employees. That agreement could come before the school board for approval in June, Crawford said.
