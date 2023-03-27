Five of the seven candidates for the Joplin Board of Education on Monday offered their views of parental involvement in a school district, potentially objectionable material in classrooms or school libraries, public funding of schools and more during a public forum at Joplin City Hall.
Participating in the forum were incumbents Derek Gander and Jeff Koch and challengers Marda Schroeder, Matthew Robertson and Michelle Steverson. Absent were challengers Veronica Gatz Scheurich and Michael D. Landis.
The forum was organized by KGCS-TV and Missouri Southern State University. It was hosted by Lisa Olliges Green, general manager of KGCS, with questions prepared by William Delehanty, professor of international and political affairs, and his students. Community members also had an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates.
On the current level of public funding for Joplin Schools and whether it is adequate to meet the needs of students:
• Schroeder: "I would say that the current level of funding is not adequate to meet the needs of our students. We need more classrooms, we need more teachers, we need more buses for transportation. ... There are many things that we need, and with the current level of funding, we can't provide all of that to our students."
• Robertson: "I think education is the most important thing we do in the community. I think it should be expensive. ... Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with that, and also unfortunately, it's not as practical as ideologically we'd like it to be. ... I think there are always opportunities to find improvements."
• Steverson: "I do not believe that we have enough funding. (Having been) in the schools, I know there's a need for more classroom space. Also, you get what you pay for. If we can't offer a good, challenging pay scale for not just teachers, but also staff ... we get the best that we can when we offer a high, competitive wage."
• Koch: "I believe that the amount of funding is adequate. Since 1999, we have had $153 million worth of bond issues. ... I think we need to prioritize the education side of it. ... The education is what's important, not necessarily the buildings around it."
• Gander: "We want every one of our teachers and staff to be paid more. Where do we find the money? I don't know. ... Money is hard to come by, and unfortunately we rely on government, state and federal (sources). Would I love to see more? Gosh, yes."
On a specific project, program or educational activity for which the candidate would seek board approval if they could:
• Robertson: "I think it would be a stipend for teachers to decorate their classrooms. It's disheartening to hear of teachers spending hundreds of dollars, thousands of dollars, out of their pocket to buy Kleenexes and art supplies. ... I think we as a district need to take responsibility for that."
• Steverson: "(Sources of Strength) is a peer-led suicide prevention program with adult advisers. It really focuses on a culture shift in our schools and realizing the students' strength, that they can lean on one another."
• Koch: "I'd like to bring back Academic All-Stars, where we celebrate the positive performance of our students (on the Missouri Assessment Program test). ... I think when we stopped celebrating the successes, it took the little bit of focus off those students who maybe would achieve."
• Gander: "The one thing I would get behind is to teach parents how to navigate Canvas (a learning management system used by the district), how to get in contact with teachers and things like that, because as a parent, it is difficult. ... One project I think is very important is getting parents on the same page and getting parents involved in the education of their student."
• Schroeder: "I would like to see us add more coursework and elective coursework and programs through Franklin Technology Center for our students in special education. At the high school level, there are a lot of students who look at the schedule and see no courses they're able to take, and I would like us to offer courses for all our students to take."
On schools teaching content that the broader community might find controversial or objectionable:
• Steverson: "How I feel about something may not be the same way (others) feel about the subject, which is why we have the board, so we can talk about those differences. ... I myself would have to look at something objectively and come without a bias to be able to make that decision."
• Koch: "I think it's important that people have moved here, lived here and grown up here and have the values of the community. ... I think we should teach the values of Joplin. ... We do need to be cautious that we're not bringing in ideas that are objectionable to the general population of our community."
• Gander: "There are things happening in different parts of the country that might be fine and work for those people and their children, and here, that doesn't work. The controversial (aspect of the question) goes many different ways. Are we talking about books? Are we talking about lifestyle? That's a broad question."
• Schroeder: "I would say it's important to me that the board review anything that's going to be maybe a controversy-filled issue, and that they have community input."
• Robertson: "One thing I think we need to realize is facts are facts. ... What we're teaching our students must be age-appropriate and must be factual because we are preparing our students to face the world, and I don't think there's controversy when it comes to facts."
On the candidate's receptiveness to community input, particularly from parents:
• Gander: "I think the most important things is communication. ... We can't serve our district in the best capacity if we don't have input from our parents or stakeholders. Hypothetically, you guys fund everything we do."
• Schroeder: "It's not just us (gesturing to the board candidates), it's us (gesturing to the entire room)."
• Robertson: "I've been attending school board meetings for the past three years, and the number of parents who (attend) is less than a handful, and that's disappointing. ... As a school board member, I want to be the liaison between the parents and school district to hold them accountable."
• Steverson: "Communication is key. ... I would be totally open with communication from the public, and I think it's vital that we have communication. To say you wouldn't talk to somebody is not ideal."
• Koch: "I have no problem talking to anybody any time of day. In the end, we can't see everything from our position (on the board), but if you're home and you see something in a textbook that's questionable, you've got to be the eyes and ears. ... We need good people in good faith to say, 'Hey, we're watching out for this.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.