Joplin residents face important decisions on the April 4 municipal and school board ballot, and for teachers in the Joplin school district, no decision is bigger than choosing three people from seven candidates to serve for three years on the Joplin Board of Education.
On Saturday, five of those candidates met with teachers in a question-and-answer forum hosted by the Joplin National Education Association to give members a chance to hear directly from candidates about their priorities and wishes for the district. The two candidates who could not attend sent written statements that were read.
“It’s extremely important that teachers and community members as well understand who they are electing to the school board as the school board is the superintendent’s boss,” said Melissa Albright, with the Missouri NEA’s Southwest Missouri Unit. “They are responsible for making the policies that teachers follow. This a forum for teachers and community members to meet the candidates and hear their responses to questions that are pertinent especially to educators today. This is a way for the voters to determine who they feel would be the best representative on the school board.”
Joplin High School Spanish Teacher Levi Butts said he was interested in hearing what the candidates thought on a variety of issues.
“I think its important that the public understand the candidates’ views, what they are going to bring to the Board of Education, because they will be making the policies and these policies do impact students as well as faculty and staff in the district and it’s important that they make an educated vote,” Butts said. “They choose the person who best represents their values and beliefs.”
Candidates appearing in person were Matthew Robertson, Marda Schroeder and Michelle Steverson. Incumbents Jeff Koch and Derek Gander appeared by phone or Zoom.
Candidates Michael Landis and Veronica Gatz Scheurich sent written statements.
Joplin NEA President Crystal Stokes and Vice President David Armstrong presented the questions and the forum was broadcast live over the NEA’s Facebook page, although that page is not open to the public, Armstrong said.
The first question asked candidates was whether there was a particular issue that motivates them to serve on the board.
• Robertson said he believe education is one of the most important things a community does and the board needs good quality people to make decisions that need to be made.
• Schroeder said she worked in the district for 28 years and decided to run for the board after retirement because she missed serving the students.
She also believes teacher retention is an issue that needs to be addressed.
• Steverson said she wants to be an advocate for the trades in both the high school and adult education, and she wanted to be a champion for the alternative program and its students. She’s also concerned about teacher retention.
• Koch said he’s running to provide the district with stability after eight years with different administrations on a fairly frequent basis.
• Gander said he felt the board and district had built a spirit of positivity and he wants to continue to be a part of that. He said the district is headed in the right direction and he wants to see some issues through for another three-year term.
When it came to the question of what differentiated the candidates from the pack, each person gave a different answer.
• Robertson talked about having children in the district and the perspective that would give him on the board.
• Schroeder said she has experience in the district as a counselor and staff member, which gives her knowledge about how things work in the offices and classrooms in the district.
• Steverson said she grew up in a household of educators and she’s been living education all her life.
• Koch said he brings an outsider’s perspective of someone who hasn’t had family in education, but has children in the district.
• Gander said he’s a product of Joplin schools from kindergarten through graduation and he brings the perspective of a small-business owner and parent to the board.
The two candidates who couldn’t attend sent written statements about their candidacy.
• Michael Landis, who has served on the Board of Education in the past, said he would work with the administration, the collective bargaining units representing teachers and staff and other groups to help govern the district.
• Veronica Gatz Scheurich said she’s running for the board because she grew up in Joplin, plans to stay in Joplin and cares deeply about providing students the best education possible.
After the forum, Joplin first-grade teacher Tawne Parker said she enjoyed meeting the candidates and hearing their views.
“I learned people’s viewpoints and that is going to help me decide who I’m going to vote for,” Parker said. “I didn’t really know much about them before so it was nice to come and get to listen to them and what their stances are.”
