After more than a year of research, student interviews, asking questions and failed votes, the Joplin Board of Education approved unanimously an agreement with Missouri Southern State University to join the MOSO CAPS program.
Under the memorandum of understanding authorized Friday during a board meeting, Joplin High School would receive a minimum of 12 seats in the program at $2,498 per student over a three-year commitment, for a total of $29,976 per year. If extra seats were available, then the district could fill them at the same per-student cost.
The agreement is scaled back from previous versions in 2021 and 2022 that gave the board concern.
MSSU's CAPS program, or Center for Advanced Professional Studies, was launched last year. The program is a collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry, and offers high school students, typically upperclassmen, the opportunity to work toward a professional goal in local industry.
