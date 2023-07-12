Joplin School Board President Rylee Hartwell has been asked to serve on the Missouri School Boards’ Association board of directors.
The regional nomination requires an official endorsement of the local school board, which was approved at a special meeting Tuesday, school officials said in making the announcement.
MSBA is a private, not-for-profit organization that aims to be the “unified voice of school board members throughout the state,” it says on its website, and it provides training, policy support, legal assistance and other services to member districts.
Service on the MSBA board requires members to supervise, control and direct the affairs of the association; establish and update policies; oversee disbursement of association funds; attend board meetings, legislative forums and other events; and work with regional leadership to advocate for public education.
To be eligible for this position, an individual must be an active member of his or her local school board and must have served at least two years on that board.
“Joplin Schools is honored by MSBA” through this appointment, Hartwell said in a statement. “The task is formidable, but I do believe that representing our area will create new opportunities for our local schools. It is our hope that concerns will be heard, our values will be recognized and our aspirations will be appreciated.”
Hartwell’s two-year appointment to the MSBA board begins immediately.
He was first elected to the Joplin School Board in 2021; his three-year term expires next year. He was elected by fellow board members in April to serve as president.
