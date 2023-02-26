The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will consider approval of more than $5 million in capital projects for the 2023-24 academic year.
The total cost for the recommended projects comes to $5,256,556, according to documentation provided to the board. If approved, the capital outlay budget will be incorporated into the district's overall budget for 2023-24, which will be presented for approval in June.
Recommended projects were developed with input teachers and staff from individual school buildings and administrators, the district said. Priority is given to projects that enhance the safety and security of students, replace aging equipment and maintain the quality of buildings and grounds, according to documentation.
The projects include:
• $100,000 for asbestos removal across the district.
• $180,000 for new concrete or asphalt work at schools including East Middle School, McKinley Elementary and the early childhood center, as well as at Junge Stadium.
• $800,000 for school buses.
• $213,000 for remodeling spaces at Duenweg, Eastmorland, Soaring Heights, Franklin Technology Center and Joplin High School.
• $102,500 for heating and cooling system upgrades at Jefferson, East and Joplin High School.
• $350,000 for LED lighting upgrades at buildings including South Middle School.
• $400,000 for lead testing across the district.
• $650,000 to replace the artificial surface of the baseball field at Joplin High School.
• $455,000 for roof replacement or repair at South Middle School and the food service building.
• $520,356 for safety and security projects at several schools and buildings.
In addition, the information technology department would be allotted $640,000 for capital outlay projects, and $125,000 would be allotted for the food service department.
In other business Tuesday, the board will review and approve the calendar for the 2023-24 academic year and consider the $68,519 purchase of a phonics curriculum for all first and second grade classrooms in the district.
