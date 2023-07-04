The Joplin School District has announced two new hires to fill administrative roles.
Travis Wait will be the district's next director of transportation.
He most recently was principal in the Bronaugh School District, where he also acted as the transportation coordinator, safety director, curriculum director, building and grounds supervisor, purchasing agent and assistant athletic director. He also previously worked as an agriculture instructor at several area districts.
“School transportation is a critical component of every school, and I look forward to being a part of this direct link between our neighborhoods and our schools and in providing safe, timely and efficient transportation for our students," Wait said in a statement.
Wait holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture education from Missouri State University, a master's degree in educational administration from William Woods University, and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
He also has completed the Missouri Leadership Development System, through which he became a mentor of first-year principals, and the ProEthica Ethics Program for School Leaders.
“We’re lucky to add Travis’ experience and insight to the district,” said Matt Harding, assistant superintendent of operations, in a statement. “His ability to create strategic solutions and build relationships with school staff, parents and students will be invaluable in overseeing our transportation program."
Gina Langston will be the district's community development specialist. In this role, she will succeed Dorothy Alsenz, who plans to retire.
She currently is the assistant director of advertising at the Joplin Globe and previously worked as editor and publisher of the Greenfield Vedette. She holds an associate degree in graphic design technology from Ozark Technical Community College and is working toward a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Missouri Southern State University.
“We’re excited for Gina to bring her expertise and enthusiasm into the district, and she’s well-equipped for the role,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “She’ll be a great fit to build relationships and grow new opportunities for our community partners and sponsors to support our students and programs."
