The Joplin School District this fall will launch what it calls transitional kindergarten, a program designed to help developmentally young pupils prepare for a traditional kindergarten classroom.
The program will begin in August with three classrooms, one each in the district's three middle school feeder zones. Pupils who are selected for the program will attend a full academic year of transitional kindergarten and will then be enrolled in a traditional kindergarten classroom the following year at their regular elementary school.
Each classroom will be capped at 15 students. It will focus on play-based learning to boost academic, social, emotional and physical skills, and to prepare pupils for the structure and rigor of school, said Libbie Burd, coordinator of elementary curriculum and instruction.
Missouri students can enroll in a kindergarten class as long as they are 5 before Aug. 1. The new Joplin program will be geared toward the youngest of those children, including those with birthdays in June or July, as well as those who may not have had access to preschool.
Children will be recommended for the program by school officials after they participate in the district's annual kindergarten screenings, which will be used to determine who would be a good candidate for transitional kindergarten. Enrollment in the program is optional and ultimately will be left to the parents to decide, officials said.
'Beneficial' for certain students
District officials have been mulling a transitional kindergarten program for some time, having noticed through many academic years that some of the youngest pupils likely needed more time to develop the skills and experiences necessary for kindergarten, Burd said.
"We've had a lot of students coming in, starting kindergarten without having any prekindergarten experiences, or having a later birthday," she said. "It really would be beneficial for them to have an extra year's worth of experiences of schooling to help them prepare for the rigor of kindergarten."
The importance of having a successful year of kindergarten cannot be overstated, making students' readiness for that year all the more critical, Burd said. Research has shown that students participating in high-quality early childhood education are more likely to graduate high school and, on average, score higher in vocabulary, math and print awareness.
The educational foundation that is laid for students in kindergarten through second grade is a major factor in their success later in life, she said.
"We are finding out that if they don't have a good, solid foundation in both literacy and math, then their likelihood of staying proficient (in those subjects) along the journey of their schooling career, that likelihood is very slim," she said. "We have put a lot of effort into diving deep into what do those early learning experiences look like, and how do we ensure students are mastering the skills they need. We are trying to make sure we are closing all the gaps we possibly can."
'Acceleration' in readiness
Erica Doennig, in her 26th year as a kindergarten teacher, has been a vocal supporter of a transitional kindergarten program for years.
"As the years have gone on, our rigor and expectations for our students have gone up," said Doennig, who teaches at Irving Elementary School. "We're starting to see a trend of students coming to kindergarten who are not prepared academically, emotionally, socially or physically. It makes our job that much harder because we have to work extra hard to catch them up to a peer who may have attended preschool."
Doennig said the transitional kindergarten classroom will look just like a traditional kindergarten classroom, just with more play-based learning. There will be stations and centers for pupils to rotate among, practice of fine and gross motor skills and an emphasis on skills like cooperation and good behaviors, she said.
"It's not remedial," she said of transitional kindergarten. "It's acceleration. We're accelerating school readiness through this program."
Having had a number of students come through her kindergarten classes over the years who could have used a program like this, Doennig said she is eager to get it launched.
"This could be a game-changer," she said. "It could take someone who is at risk of being unsuccessful in kindergarten and moving them forward. They're building that solid foundation just a little bit earlier and are able to take that and fly."
Other programs
Among the school districts Joplin officials visited during development of their program was Carl Junction, which has offered what it calls a constructive kindergarten program since the 2012-13 academic year.
The Carl Junction program "serves as a bridge between prekindergarten and kindergarten and is the first year of a two-year kindergarten program," said Kari Arehart, the district's early childhood and K-1 principal.
"It is designed for our youngest 5-year-old students with a hands-on curriculum designed to meet the social, academic and developmental needs of its students," she said.
The program launched 11 years ago with one class of up to 15 students, Arehart said. Since then, the district has added a second class because of growing enrollment and interest from parents, she said.
Arehart said children who complete a year in the constructive kindergarten class are better prepared for their traditional kindergarten classroom and are more equal to their peers in terms of school readiness.
