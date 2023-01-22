The Joplin School District is preparing to rid itself of its last modular units and the structurally unsound Columbia Elementary School and safe room.
A proposal to declare as surplus property the main Columbia building, its safe room and its two trailers will come before the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday for approval.
The surplus declaration would be among the final pieces of a yearslong process to move students and staff from the district's two oldest elementary schools to a brand-new school.
After passage of a $25 million bond issue in June 2020, Dover Hill Elementary School was constructed and opened earlier this month. It houses pupils and staff from Columbia and West Central schools, both of which administrators said were inadequate for 21st century learning. Columbia also had the added concern of problematic soils and former mining activity on the property, leading to the cracking and shifting of the main school building and the safe room that was constructed there after the 2011 tornado.
According to the district's memorandum of understanding with the city of Joplin, which donated the Dover Hill land, the school district must demolish Columbia at its own cost within 12 months of occupancy of the new school. No timeline for that process has been established, according to a district spokesperson, but the surplus declaration would be the necessary first step.
With a surplus declaration for Columbia's modular units, which were installed 10 years ago and are the last in the district, trailer classrooms will have been eliminated from use at all Joplin schools, the spokesperson said.
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider:
• Change orders totaling $26,403.71 for mechanical room ventilation and cooling, metal stair panel protection, and a power supply boost for food service equipment, all at Dover Hill.
• A change order in the amount of $14,960 for composite nailer board at the Joplin High School softball field. Work to replace the artificial turf on the field was previously approved by the board and began last month. The contractor is Mid America Sports Construction.
• Approval of the the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, a COVID-19 safety document required as part of federal pandemic relief funding. The plan must be approved every six months; no changes to it are recommended at this time, administrators said.
