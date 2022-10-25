The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday heard about a proposed partnership between the school district and VU Scholarships, a platform launched in 2015 that matches students with scholarships prior to application.
The platform, created by Kansas City native Edward Marquez, is designed so that students can input their academic information in a database and see, in a single report, which scholarships are available to them from a variety of participating colleges and universities. There is no fee to participate for schools, parents or students.
"Basically, they seek to make it very easy for students to see and understand what scholarship money they automatically qualify for when they are applying to college," said Jennifer Hancock, a counselor at Joplin High School.
"It's kind of like this: If we were to send 17- and 18-year-olds out on an Easter egg hunt, they know where to go find them, but they'd have to walk there and go find all of them and put them in their basket and bring them back," she added. "This puts all the eggs in the basket and sets it on the table in front of the student, and we say, 'Open them all up, compare them and put them side by side and see which ones you'd like to pursue.'"
VU Scholarships works with more than 75 high schools and more than 30 colleges and universities, including many regional universities. Among the success stories it touts on its website: Students in the Shawnee Mission (Kansas) School District in the Kansas City area amassed more than $2 billion in scholarship offers last year alone.
A formal memorandum of understanding with VU Scholarships is expected to be presented to the school board next month for approval, Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said.
In other business Tuesday, the board was told that construction crews working on the new Dover Hill Elementary School could start working on punch list items as early as next week.
The punch list, consisting of tasks that need attention by the general contractor before a building can be deemed complete, is part of the closeout process on a construction project. Although work on the list could begin next week, most of the work will happen in November, said Aaron Hight, senior project manager for Crossland Construction.
The school is still on track for final completion by Dec. 16, Hight said. The school district plans to move teachers and students in to the new school by the time classes start in January after the holiday break.
On the exterior of Dover Hill, asphalt and landscaping work has begun, while turf is being installed, although some of that has been delayed by rainfall earlier this week, Hight said. The playground equipment has been installed, and fencing around the playground area is going up, he said.
There's also "so much going on" on the inside of the school, Hight said. The wood floor in the gym has been sanded, and work in the kitchen area is ongoing, he said. In the office spaces, installation of Eagle decor has started, and most of the interior is becoming much more colorful as decorative tile goes in and paint goes up on the walls, he said.
Dover Hill, being paid for through a $25 million bond issue approved by voters in 2020, will house students from Columbia and West Central, two of the oldest elementary schools in Joplin.
Board members on Tuesday also approved two change orders for the Dover Hill project for a total of $17,797.80 for additional remote terminal unit condensation lines and height adjusters for basketball goals.
