Joplin School District officials say they don't believe a rumored threat about the high school that is being shared on social media is credible.
Even so, they have asked the Joplin Police Department for a heightened presence at the high school to help students and staff feel more secure, according to a district spokesperson.
Today is the first anniversary of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers.
In a statement issued this morning by the district spokesperson, the school district said: "We have been made aware of a rumored threat circulating at Joplin High School. While school personnel have investigated and do not believe the threat is credible, we continue to work closely with our local law enforcement partners. Out of an abundance of caution, and to provide an assurance of safety to students and staff, we have invited JPD to have a more visible presence on campus.
"Learning and school activities will be uninterrupted. All district safety policies and procedures are being implemented at this time, and we will continue to work closely with local law enforcement. Since this is an ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate for the district to comment on certain aspects of the threat.
"JHS staff are aware of the matter and are observing the utmost caution and care in keeping students safe."
