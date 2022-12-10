The community will have an opportunity to tour Dover Hill Elementary School, 1100 N. Main St., during an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
District staff and Dover Hill parents and students will be able to tour the building during separate events.
The school, Joplin’s newest, replaces Columbia and West Central elementary schools, which are close at 100 years old. Dover Hill was built on land donated by the city of Joplin and paid for by a $25 million bond issue that was approved by district voters in June 2020.
The school will open for classes on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
“We are so excited to be opening Dover Hill Elementary for the students, staff, parents and community,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “The new building will address the needs of our students and staff extremely well with the demands of education today. Dover Hill Elementary is another fine example of our community recognizing a need and coming together to support our students’ best interest.”
Students and staff at Columbia and West Central have already merged as one Dover Hill community, with grades K-2 at West Central and grades 3-5 at Columbia until the new building opens next month.
“We are excited to enter our last phase of integration with the two schools,” Principal Bret Ingle said in a statement. “Last year we were able to start the collaboration process with staff, and this fall we have been able to bring the students together at two different campuses. Everyone is looking forward to finally being under one roof.”
The school was designed by CGA Architects and the DLR Group, with assistance from Allgeier Martin & Associates. Crossland Construction managed the project.
“We are proud of Dover Hill in the way it captures a historic context with modern touches and how it sits on a prominent and unique location within our community,” said principal architect Chad Greer, referring to both the old schools and the Dover Hill property. “We are excited for the generations of kids that will experience this new school.”
The Joplin Board of Education’s total approved project cost was $27,079,351.67. Current projections show final construction costs coming in under that budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.