Two dozen Joplin teachers have received an Excellence in Education grant from the Joplin Schools Foundation for use during the 2023-24 academic year.
The grants are awarded to teachers in early childhood through high school who submit plans for projects that enhance and enrich their classroom curriculum and affect the greatest number of students, the school district said Monday in announcing the awards. Up to $2,000 may be awarded for each project.
Teachers and programs selected for traditional grants are:
● Brandi Landis and Jennie Sanders, Kelsey Norman Elementary School, "Decodable Library K-3."
● Andrew Pommert, Soaring Heights Elementary School, "Ukulele Program."
● Rachel Schnelle, Joplin Early Childhood Center, "Play Environment for Learning."
● Jessica Fletcher-Fierro and Janet Dowell, East Middle School, "Bringing Geography Off the Page."
● Megan Olson, Brad Byers, Jessica Sewing, Morgan Smith, Jesse Brower and Chandler Jesse Grace, all three middle schools, "Petri-Dish Research."
● Dan Gilbert, Joplin High School, "Earth Science Augmented Reality Sandbox."
The foundation also awards mini-grants of up to $500 for smaller projects. Selected for mini-grants were:
● Susan Flowers, Irving Elementary School, "Amplified Sound Systems."
● Karlee Talent, Joplin Early Childhood Center, "Problem Solvers, Creative Thinkers."
● Catherine Gabler, Joplin Early Childhood Center, "Outdoor Growing and Learning."
● Melinda Gibson and Erica DuRossette, Royal Heights Elementary School, "Ambient Weather Station."
● Laurie Olson, Megan Olson, Joseph Raffurty, Amani Mayer and Jarren Tupper, North Middle School, "Keeping Drama on the North Stage."
● Nasha Robinson, Royal Heights Elementary School, "Rosenberg Grant for Literacy: A Little Spot of Feelings and Emotions."
Gloria Turner, president of the Joplin Schools Foundation, said more applications were received for the 2023-24 grant cycle than in previous years.
“We are honored to partner with our teachers as they develop new ways to engage their students through creative programs and initiatives,” she said in a statement. “Every year, we hope to see new and intriguing ideas in these applications, and this year there were several fantastic requests in the group. Joplin students will certainly benefit from these opportunities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.