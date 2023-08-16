When called onstage at the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center, veteran teacher Erica Doennig had one piece of advice for new teacher Juneau Lopez.
“Don’t give up,” Doennig said to Lopez and the crowd during Wednesday’s opening day kickoff for Joplin schools.
The event gathered Joplin staff to prepare for the new school year. About 1,300 employees watched videos and listened to speeches, often punctuated by a T-shirt cannon, that celebrated the past year and looked to the upcoming one.
The unofficial theme of the morning was “every single day.”
“It takes all of us, every single day, working together to have a successful year,” said Kerry Sachetta, superintendent of the Joplin School District. “We know everybody here brings their best to work every single day.”
Sachetta noted not only the teachers in attendance but secretaries, bus drivers, food service workers, paraprofessionals, coaches and counselors.
They were also joined by Bright Futures and Joplin Schools Foundation members, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Travis Stephens, and members of the Joplin Board of Education.
Speaking to the audience, board President Rylee Hartwell talked about a survey he received from Sachetta that indicated 41% of the district feel like the school board supports what teachers do in the classroom. He said he was disappointed in the results and wants the board to do better.
Hartwell detailed the board’s plan to change and create engagement with Joplin schools. To further the board’s support of the schools, Hartwell challenged board members to serve as substitutes for one day.
He said it’s important for the board to be seen in the community. This year, each board member will be placed in several schools to act as a liaison.
“That means we are attending your events,” Hartwell said. “We are coming to your building not to observe you but to walk alongside you and to see the wonderful things that you’re doing every single day at your building.”
Instead of holding all of its meetings at the administrative offices, the school board will go on the road, Hartwell said. They will hold board meetings out in the community, first visiting Jefferson Elementary. This helps them connect with faculty, parents and students, he said.
Looking back to last year, Sachetta said the Joplin School District saw significant gains in academic growth and proficiency. He also cited student success in team competitions at local, state and national levels.
The district also started addressing its long-term needs with the opening of Dover Hill Elementary, he said.
Sachetta encouraged staff to “choose challenge” this year. The key to this is inspirational leadership that can be accomplished by anyone.
“I believe we are at our best when we dig into the challenges we are faced with, potentially, every day,” Sachetta said. “When we gather our teams around us to solve our problems, we are at our best.”
On his way to professional development after the event, Tom Walters, an in-school suspension teacher at North Middle School, said he’s been with Joplin for four years, teaching kids who need help teaching themselves. This summer, he’s been getting his classroom organized and finding things that can help students be successful, such as lesson plans.
“My students, being on in-school suspension, have a hard time dealing with the daily,” Walters said. “It’s trying to figure out ways to help them succeed in my room and then take that on to the next room, to their normal classrooms.”
Walters said he always looks forward to the annual kickoff event and that he likes getting to see administrators and teachers in a different light, enjoying themselves.
The first day of school is Monday.
“I look forward to seeing my kids every day,” Walters said. “I love my job, so I look forward to seeing the kids at school and seeing people succeed, meet new people, have fun and thrive in the school year.”
