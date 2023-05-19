A final open house for Columbia Elementary School will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday as the Joplin School District prepares to raze the century-old structure later this summer.
The public may take a last walk around the building and grounds, 610 W. F St., before the property is permanently closed, district officials said this week. No building mementos will be available.
“We know there are many Joplinites who hold fond memories of their time at Columbia, so we felt it was important to allow them one last goodbye,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “Columbia has been a special place during the past century, and we want to honor our shared history in this neighborhood.”
The Columbia Elementary School building was constructed in 1927 to replace Columbian (also sometimes known as North Heights) Elementary, which was built at the same location in 1892, the district said.
Students attending both Columbia and West Central, another Joplin elementary school that was nearly 100 years old, now attend Dover Hill Elementary School, which opened in January.
The school district is required by its memorandum of understanding with the city of Joplin, which donated the land on which Dover Hill Elementary was built, to raze Columbia within 12 months of occupancy of the new school.
The district eventually will need to do something with the now-vacant West Central school as well. Per its memorandum of understanding with the city, it must demolish West Central at its own cost within 36 months of occupancy of Dover Hill unless it has another use for the old building or can sell or transfer the property to another user.
Dover Hill was built with a $25 million bond issue approved by voters in June 2020. Officials said the new school was needed to replace the two older buildings, which were overcrowded and inadequate for modern learning.
The Columbia school in particular had additional problems with the ground stability at the location, which has caused walls to crack and the structure to shift in recent years. The building and the trailer units that had been used as classrooms there were all designated as surplus property by the Board of Education in January.
Upcoming board action
The Board of Education on Tuesday will consider several items related to Columbia Elementary School:
• A $271,430 bid from Moates Excavating for the demolition of Columbia. The bid was the lowest of four submitted for the project.
• A $9,382 bid from Gerken Environmental to handle the asbestos removal from Columbia. The bid was lowest of three submitted for the project.
The cost for both projects is included in the district's 2022-23 capital outlay budget, according to board documents.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. A closed session has been scheduled for 5:15 p.m. for personnel reasons.
