A total of 65 educators have been nominated for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Golden Apple Awards.
The annual awards recognize excellence in the teaching profession. Educators were nominated by students, parents and peers in Joplin’s public and private schools.
Judging will take place over the next month, and awardees in each of the four categories will be announced at the chamber banquet on April 27.
The program's title sponsor is Liberty Utilities, and the presenting sponsor is Missouri Southern State University’s teacher education department.
The nominees in kindergarten to second grade are:
• Leah Blakenship, College Heights Christian School.
• Meg Carlisle, Jefferson Elementary School.
• Bailey Gardner, Royal Heights Elementary School.
• Shannon Harris, Stapleton Elementary School.
• Beth Haubein, Martin Luther School.
• Stephanie Lynch, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
• Monica McGriff, Dover Hill Elementary School.
• Sara Meyer, Irving Elementary School.
• Kira Mitchell, Jefferson Elementary School.
• Alexa Murray, Stapleton Elementary School.
• Shawna Sampson, Irving Elementary School.
• Whitney Terry, Eastmorland Elementary School.
• Nicole Thorn, Jefferson Elementary School.
• Jaylee Todd, Dover Hill Elementary School.
• Kelsey Vene, Cecil Floyd Elementary School.
Nominees in third through fifth grades are:
• Mary Arnold, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Rebecca Askew, College Heights Christian School.
• Sheenah Briggs, Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
• Kari Dietrich, Irving Elementary School.
• Molly Graham, Cecil Floyd Elementary School.
• Tylan Harris, Jefferson Elementary School.
• James Hartzfeld, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
• Hannah Horn, Cecil Floyd Elementary School.
• Tracy Horton, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
• Lisa Jolley, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
• Lori Lindsey, Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
• Sophia Martin, Jefferson Elementary School.
• Roxcee McCully, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
• Angela McPhail, Eastmorland Elementary School.
• Tina Olson, Cecil Floyd Elementary School.
• Terryle Pullum, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
• Gabrielle Robinson, Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
• Jessica Rogers, Stapleton Elementary School.
• Amanda Sauer, Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
• Tyler VanCleave, McKinley Elementary School.
• Kristina Warden, Stapleton Elementary School.
Nominees in the sixth through eighth grades are:
• Kim Alford, North Middle School.
• Rachel Bowyer, South Middle School.
• Leslie Coleman, East Middle School.
• Laurel Cook, South Middle School.
• Whitney Cummings, North Middle School.
• Angela Fry, St. Peter’s Middle School.
• Chandler Glasgow, South Middle School.
• Michaela Glensky, South Middle School.
• Leah Ingram, South Middle School.
• Katie Juergens, North Middle School.
• Jil McKinney, College Heights Christian School.
• Melissa Moseley, North Middle School.
• Natalie Prodan, North Middle School.
• Jessica Sewing, East Middle School.
• Morgan Smith, South Middle School.
Nominees in the ninth through 12th grades are:
• Ryan Burnside, Joplin High School.
• Joshua Carter, Joplin High School.
• Ben Coltharp, Joplin High School.
• Brad Douglas, Joplin High School.
• Jeremy Finley, Joplin High School.
• Shelly Greninger, Joplin High School.
• Alan Linden, Joplin High School.
• Hannah New, Joplin High School.
• Janet Parker-Spain, Roi S. Wood Campus.
• Robert Parsons, Joplin High School.
• Tracy Saunders, Joplin High School.
• Dave Smith, Joplin High School.
• Amber Travis, Joplin High School.
• Ashley Trotnic, Joplin High School.
