Joplin will soon be the smallest city in the United States with both a medical school and dental school.
Officials with Kansas City University offered on Thursday a tour of the new College of Dental Medicine at the Farber-McIntyre Campus in Joplin, showing off a place where dentists will learn their craft on the latest technology.
“Every time I go through the building, I get chills because you see something new. It’s fun to show the building off to people in the community,” said Dr. Linda Niessen, founding dean of the College of Dental Medicine. “I can’t wait until the dental chairs are in there because it’ll look like a dental school then. It doesn’t quite look like a dental school yet.”
The $65 million addition to the KCU Medical School in Joplin is slated to open this summer, with the first class of 80 students starting its orientation July 31.
Niessen said it will employ 70 faculty and 30 staff.
The 100,000-square-foot addition will double the amount of teaching space at the KCU Joplin campus and include a 68,000-square-foot Oral Health Center where third- and fourth-year students will learn by providing dental care to the public under the supervision of faculty. There will include a 27,000-square-foot Dental Education Center with classroom space where first- and second-year students will learn their craft.
A 2,500-square-foot skyway between the Oral Health Center and the Dental Education Center will be possibly the most visible part of the campus on the hill at 2901 St. John’s Blvd. It will serve as study space for students as well as offer views north and south.
“There will be a variety of furniture on this walkway,” said Tim Saxe, director of strategic initiatives for KCU. “I anticipate this will be a very popular spot for students to take some time and do some studying.”
Niessen, Saxe and Dr. Mark Hahn, CEO of Kansas City University, led the tour, describing some of the state-of-the-art tools that will be available to students as they learn to be dentists.
Among the highlights:
• The Oral Health Center features more than 80 operatories where students will care for members of the public. These operatories are open on both ends but feature enhanced ventilation inspired by the need to operate a clinic in the face of viruses and diseases that can be spread through the air, such as the COVID-19 virus.
• Traditional X-ray machines and 3D X-ray machines that offer better views of the teeth and mouth.
• A dental simulation lab that allows a class of students to train on simulated plastic heads and teeth as well as virtual simulation labs that put students in a virtual world where they’re using virtual tools on virtual patients.
“We have four virtual simulation labs, and these are amazing,” Niessen said. “You put the glasses on and you pick up the hand piece, which is really air, you’re picking up air and drilling into a tooth that really is air. You’re drilling, and it feels just like you’re drilling into a tooth. ... We can recruit middle school and high school students and put them on this, and they can learn how it really feels like.”
• Traditional and more modern tools to make bridges and crowns using dental impressions or cameras that feed pictures of the mouth to milling machines and 3D printers that make crowns.
“The industry is shifting from milling to 3D printers, so we’ll see how that shakes out,” Niessen said. “We’re teaching them to practice dentistry from 2027 to 2077 and not in the century before, so we want them to be competent clinicians for the future.”
Saxe said the project is the largest capital project ever built by KCU, with $48 million of the $65 million total going to construction of the building, about $9 million to buying equipment for the school and the rest to some of the aesthetic and student wellness additions.
Niessen said 70 of the first 80 spaces in the first class of dental students are filled and that the other 10 will be filled soon.
“If students that we accept go elsewhere, then we’ve got a waitlist that we go through,” Niessen said. “We sent 160 initial acceptances, and we sent the email at 12:05 a.m. on that day in December when medical students send out acceptance letters. Then all of our faculty called all of the accepted students, and the response was they were happy, they cried.
“The joy that we all felt as faculty was amazing because we felt like we knew all these students because we had interviewed them, we had discussed them in admissions committee. I underestimated the amount of joy we would all feel. It was a very special day.”
