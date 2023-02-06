The Joplin School District has opened the kindergarten enrollment process for the 2023-24 academic year.
Children who will be 5 before Aug. 1 and who live within district boundaries are eligible to enroll.
The enrollment process will begin online at joplinschools.org. Parents and guardians of incoming kindergartners will start with a pre-enrollment form. Once that step is complete, they will receive an email from their child's school with a link inviting them to create a Parent Portal account, where they can complete all forms digitally.
Once all online forms have been completed, parents should bring the following state-required documents to their child’s school:
• Parent or guardian’s photo ID.
• Child’s birth certificate.
• Child’s up-to-date immunization records.
• Proof of residency (current utility bill or similar).
• Proof of guardianship if student lives with someone other than a parent.
• Other legal documentation of custody agreements if necessary.
School staff will work with parents to check that the enrollment process is complete and schedule a kindergarten screening. Screenings will take place March 28 through April 6, and will be offered at each elementary school.
The screenings will assess typical kindergarten readiness measures. They also can be used to determine which students will be eligible for the school district's new transitional kindergarten program.
For more information, call your child's elementary school or 417-625-5200. Full enrollment steps are available at joplinschools.org.
