The Missouri Southern Lions are hoping to build on their first road win at Washburn since 1997 as the team heads to Nebraska-Kearny to take on the Lopers and their two-time MIAA offensive player of the year, quarterback T.J. Davis.
Davis last season rushed for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 87 of 168 passes for 1,370 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“They’re really talented, obviously,” said Lions head coach Atiba Bradley at his weekly press conference at the North End Zone facility at Fred G. Hughes Stadium in Joplin. “When you return the two-time offensive player of the year, he can change the game just with his legs. I think he has become a better thrower as the offense has expanded and become more (versatile). Defensively, they’re still flying around, they’ve got speed on the inside that’s doing a nice job tying up blocks. They’re a good football team.”
Southern’s defense is definitely charged up for the challenge of facing one of the top offensive threats in the MIAA.
“I love pressure. Pressure busts pipes, but it’s not going to bust us,” said Lions junior safety Halid Djibril, who notched eight tackles, including two tackles for loss, and the game clinching interception at Washburn on Sept. 9. “We all have to do our own job. They’ve obviously got good players, but no doubt we do too, as well. As long as we all do our own job — our one-11 on defense, from my perspective — I feel like we’ll be able to go out there and dominate and give them a long game.”
The Lions and the Lopers are each 1-1 heading into the third game of the season.
The Lions lost a close contest against then-No. 5 in the nation Northwest Missouri State 31-24 on Aug. 31, before beating Washburn for the first time since 2014 — and the first time in Topeka since 1997 — 30-23 this past Saturday.
Junior tight end Nick Panella said Southern needs to create more explosive plays to challenge Nebraska-Kearney on the road.
“We’ve been able to create more 20-plus-yard plays than in the past,” Panella said. “I think making routine plays routinely, we need to constantly do our job and execute, and 11 guys need to know their responsibility. We want to generate more explosive plays in the run game. We’re doing well in passing, play action, deep balls, but I think we need to generate some 20-plus-yard plays on the ground.”
Bradley said red shirt freshman defensive lineman Kalepo Fiaseu is recovering well after an injury at Washburn.
“Any time you have an injury of the spine or the head or anything of that nature, you’re real nervous about what that’s going to look like when you get to the hospital,” Bradley said. “But he is up and moving. He’s in a brace for some precautionary measures, but he’s going to be fine.”
Bradley said the Lions have to play a more complete game to have a chance against a quality opponent like Nebraska-Kearney.
“We’ve got to have four quarters, and we’ve got to win in all three phases,” Bradley said. “I think at moments we’ve won on offense, at moments we’ve won on defense, we’ve got to win in special teams. That third phase is the one that has eluded us in the first two games, and we’ve got to find a way to make sure we’re winners in special teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.