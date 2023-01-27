Kansas City University has named Dr. Richard Schooler vice president of its Farber-McIntire Campus in Joplin.
Schooler will provide strategic leadership and alignment for the Joplin medical school campus and assist in coordinating community relations, philanthropic outreach, clinical services, research and academic support, as well as some day-to-day operations, university officials said in an announcement this week.
Schooler has nearly 40 years of experience as a physician, health care executive, dean and community leader in the region. Most recently, he served as dean of the School of Health Sciences at Missouri Southern State University. He worked from 2013 to 2016 as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Freeman Health System, with which he also previously was chief medical officer, medical director and director of medical education.
Before moving into health care administration, Schooler operated an obstetrics and gynecology practice in Joplin for nearly 20 years. He is a 1980 graduate of KCU's College of Osteopathic Medicine and received the KCU Alumni Service Award in 2015.
“We are fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Schooler’s caliber helping to lead the growth on our Joplin campus," KCU President and CEO Dr. Marc B. Hahn said in a statement. "He is uniquely qualified to fill this role at this pivotal time in our university’s history. He has the experience, expertise and the reputation to serve as one of KCU’s ambassadors to our greater Joplin community.”
