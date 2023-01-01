ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County School District on Sunday announced Eric Findley as its next superintendent.
Findley is currently superintendent of the Jasper School District. When he begins at McDonald County on July 1, he will succeed Mark Stanton, who recently announced his retirement after 13 years as superintendent.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, staff and community of the McDonald County School District,” Findley said in a statement. “I have witnessed many successes in the McDonald County district, and I am looking forward to working with the staff to continue those previous accomplishments. My goal is to continue building a winning atmosphere both in and out of the classroom. I know that together we will build one family and one community."
Of the six candidates who were interviewed for the position, Findley's character stood out to the McDonald County Board of Education, board President Frank Woods said. He said in a statement that Findley "was very down to earth and seemed very approachable and personable."
According to information provided by the district, Findley has more than 25 years of experience in education, including serving as a teacher, coach, principal and district administrator in several schools in mid-Missouri.
He holds a bachelor's degree in education from Missouri State University, a master's degree in education administration from William Woods University, a specialist degree in educational leadership from Lincoln University and a doctorate in teaching and learning from Missouri Baptist University.
