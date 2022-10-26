ANDERSON, Mo. — Mark Stanton, superintendent of the McDonald County School District, will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, he recently announced.
Stanton, 56, started his education career nearly three decades ago as a chemistry and physics teacher in Webb City. He has spent the past 13 years as the McDonald County superintendent.
"In my career, my fondest memories in education have been here in McDonald County," he said in the letter he sent to teachers, staff, administrators and parents announcing his retirement. "In my tenure here in the county, I have been blessed to work with an incredible and supportive staff. I have always admired how hard our staff and communities work to help our students be successful and to give them hope for tomorrow."
In an interview with the Globe, Stanton said now is the right time to retire because he is "ready to pursue some other adventures." Although nothing is firm, he said, one of those adventures could be a return to teaching, perhaps in neighboring Arkansas.
"I've missed teaching," he said. "I don't get the interaction (with students) I had at the very beginning."
Looking back over his career, Stanton said he is most proud of the two bond issues that were passed by McDonald County voters for the school district under his leadership as superintendent.
The most recent of those bond issues, approved by voters earlier this year, was for an estimated $21.5 million to fund the construction of storm shelters at Anderson, Noel, Pineville, Rocky Comfort and White Rock elementary or primary schools and Anderson Middle School. None of the buildings currently has an onsite storm shelter, school officials said; the new shelters also will double as classrooms or gymnasiums.
"We didn't have great safe places to put children in when a storm came through," Stanton said, recalling the May 2011 tornado that wiped out one-third of Joplin and prompted a flurry of storm shelter construction among area school districts.
The bond issue, passed with 76.3% of the vote, also will help renovate the nurse’s office and main office space at Pineville Elementary, add classrooms and restrooms at Southwest City Elementary, and provide for parking lot repaving or improvements at Anderson, Pineville, Southwest City and White Rock elementary schools and McDonald County High School.
The district also has grown in other ways during his tenure, Stanton said. There have been numerous facility improvements, including a new bus barn for the transportation department, a new ag center and a new performing arts center. He also believes he will leave the school district in "great standing" in terms of its finances.
"I'm so proud of where our school district is and where it's been," he said.
Challenges
It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Stanton. One of the greatest challenges of his career was the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
All Missouri public schools were shuttered in early 2020 due to concerns over spreading the new coronavirus, and most shifted instruction online. During the following two academic years, outbreaks continued to plague many schools across the state, decreasing student and staff attendance and in some cases sending schools back to temporary online learning.
There were other impacts, too, Stanton said. Not all students performed well academically with remote learning, so there has been a fair amount of catching up to do to restore that learning loss. Some families that lost work due to closures or lockdowns struggled with food insecurity after losing their source of income. And the mental health of so many, including students and staff, took a nosedive.
The McDonald County School District responded to the challenges as best it could and worked to support its families beyond schooling, Stanton said. According to its COVID-19 reentry plan, the district hired two student/family liaisons to provide crisis intervention services and to work with students who are at risk of failure in school. It also collaborated with area health care providers to provide mental health services, primarily via telehealth, to students and staff, and every school campus in the district created a food pantry and clothing closet to provide necessities when student needs are identified.
"I'm proud of what our school district did to provide those types of things for our families," Stanton said.
