It was pretty obvious to one third grade class at McKinley Elementary School after just one hint from Joplin Superintendent Kerry Sachetta that something special was about to happen at their start-of-the-day assembly in the school gymnasium.
Those students immediately started pointing at their teacher, Kelly Davis, when Sachetta announced that the 2023 Fred Laas Teacher of the Year had spent 19 years at McKinley Elementary School.
“My class knows how long I’ve been teaching and how old I am; they ask constantly,” Davis said after Thursday morning’s announcement. “So the first clue gave it away, and that was pretty exciting that they knew.”
The district said Davis was nominated by her co-workers and administrators at McKinley, and she was awarded at a ceremony Thursday morning in front of students, staff and her family members who were invited for the announcement.
Her husband, Joey Davis, and two daughters, Jadyn Davis, 16, and Teagan Davis, 19, were in the audience.
As a result of being chosen as the district’s Teacher of the Year, Davis will be nominated for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Regional Teacher of the Year Award later this spring.
The Fred Laas Teacher of the Year program has been used in the Joplin School District for more than 20 years as a way to highlight and recognize the educators in the district who go above and beyond to lead their students, co-workers and community to excellence.
The winner receives a $500 cash prize and $100 for her classroom from the Joplin Schools Foundation.
“We have so many wonderful educators in Joplin Schools, and many who would deserve to be named as Teacher of the Year,” Sachetta said after the assembly. “Mrs. Davis qualifies in every way. We are so proud of the way she cares for her students, fellow teachers and staff at McKinley. She’s a great example of the leadership and collaboration we strive for to give our kids the best education possible.”
McKinley Principal Jason Riddle said he was a PE teacher at McKinley when Davis started 19 years ago.
“From her first year to her 19th year nothing has changed,” Riddle said. “She gives 100% to her students, she mentors her fellow teachers, she does whatever she can to build capacity for our students. She’s wonderful, she’s kind, she’s patient, she’s fabulous.”
Davis said she knew from a young age she wanted to be a teacher and that this award was an honor.
“I played school at home, and I love it,” she said. “I love the kids. It was nice having my family here to support me as they do every day. I have the best students and the most amazing co-workers. That contributes to my success.”
